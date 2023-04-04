Black Queens defender Blessing Shine helps AS Far Rabat to win Throne Cup in Morocco

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Top Ghanaian women’s national team defender, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has won the Throne Cup in Morocco with his AS Far Rabat Women’s team.



The defender in a post on social media has celebrated the win, describing it as a history-making achievement.



“Thank you Jesus..Another Trophy in the bag, Another History is made, Another Achievement is done,” Blessing Shine Agbomadzi shared on her Twitter page on Sunday.



Since joining the AS Far Rabat women’s team in 2022, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi has become a key member of the team.



The side has become stronger and fights to win every competition they feature in.



The latest Throne Cup success is expected to inspire the Black Queens defender and her teammates to strive to win more trophies.



