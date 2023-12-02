Black Queens concede first goal in 10 games under Nora Hauptle

Sports News of Saturday, 2 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens have conceded their first goal in 10 games since Nora Hauptle took over the team in February 2023.



It was a Portia Boakye own goal in their 3-1 win over Namibia on Friday afternoon in the first leg of their final round 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Prior to this game, the team had gone nine games without conceding a goal while scoring 31 goals in those games.



The second leg will be played in Namibia on Tuesday, December 5, and if the Black Queens get it done, they are through to the AFCON.



Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring for the Black Queens in the 26 minutes into the game before Portia Boakye scored straight from a corner to send Ghana into the break 2-0 up.



Doris struck a second of the game from close range to give the Black Queens a 3-0 lead in the 58th minute.



Portia Boakye then turned the ball into her own net to reduce the deficit for Namibia, ending the game 3-1.