Black Queens coach names squad for Olympics Games qualifier against Guinea

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle has named 24 players for the two-legged qualifier against Guinea as Ghana bids to qualify for the Olympic Games in 2024.



Notable names in the squad include Janet Egyir, Grace Asantewaa, Linda Eshun, Doris Boaduwaa, Gifty Assifuah, and Evelyn Badu.



The team departed for Conakry on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, for the first leg encounter slated for Friday, July 14.



The team, who began their preparation in Ghana, will hold a two-day training in Conakry before facing Guinea.



Hauptle, in an interview before the teams' departure, was convinced that the team is ready for the game due to their strong preparations.



"We had a week of pre-camp and training here at the stadium. At the moment over 70 players are playing abroad from the Black Queens and we are still partial scouting. So we did a cutdown after the first week and had a friendly game against under-15 boys. They were very physical but we put them in the tactical way like we expect Guinea to play. That was a very good game last Saturday. Now we start fresh and focused with our 20 plus three Keepers towards Guinea," she said.



Ghana will host the second leg at the Accra Sports Stadium in a week's time.



Below is the full squad called up:





