Sports News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle was reduced to tears after breaking Ghana's jinx of not qualifying for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in five years.



She tremendously led the team to Africa's women's prestigious competition beating Rwanda and Namibia. Her side scored a total of 15 goals while conceding two.



The Black Queens secured the qualification after eliminating Namibia in their final round of the qualifiers on aggregate.



They beat the East African side 3-1 in the first leg before losing the second leg on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 1-0 to qualify 3-2 on aggregate.



After the full-time whistle, the Norwegian could not hold back his tears as she shared the big moment with her technical bench and the players.



The defeat was Nora Hauptle's first since taking over the job in February 2023.



Ghana have become the fourth country to secure qualification joining the host nation Morocco, South Africa, and Algeria.





Watch the video below



Black Queens coach breaks down in tears after qualifying Ghana for 2024 WAFCON



Black Queens head coach, Nora Hauptle was reduced to tears after breaking Ghana's jinx of not qualifying for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations in five years.



She tremendously led the team to Africa's women's prestigious competition beating Rwanda and Namibia. Her side scored a total of 15 goals while conceding two.



The Black Queens secured the qualification after eliminating Namibia in their final round of the qualifiers on aggregate.



They beat the East African side 3-1 in the first leg before losing the second leg on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, 1-0 to qualify 3-2 on aggregate.



After the full-time whistle, the Norwegian could not hold back his tears as she shared the big moment with her technical bench and the players.



The defeat was Nora Hauptle's first since taking over the job in February 2023.



Ghana have become the fourth country to secure qualification joining the host nation Morocco, South Africa, and Algeria.





Watch the video below





Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle in tears after leading the team ???????? to secure AWCON qualification for the first time since 2018.



Namibia ???????? 1-0 Ghana ???????? (2-3 aggregate) pic.twitter.com/3XvycNtLZl — Afia Empress ????????❤️ (@SistaAfia_) December 5, 2023

EE/EK