Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle visits Alice Kusi and Cecilia Hagan in Saudi Arabia

Sports News of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nora Hauptle, the head coach of the Ghanaian women's national football team, the Black Queens, has visited Alice Kusi and Cecilia Hagan in Saudi Arabia as part of her ongoing player monitoring efforts.



This visit serves as a testament to the dedication and meticulousness of Hauptle in ensuring that the best possible players are selected for the national team.



With her commitment to closely monitoring players' performances and progress, it is clear that Hauptle is determined to lead the Black Queens to greater success on the international stage.



One of the significant milestones in the team's recent trajectory is their qualification for the upcoming Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON), scheduled for June next year in Morocco.



The Black Queens, led by Hauptle, exhibited their dominance during the qualification phase, securing their berth with an impressive record of three victories, and one loss, conceding only two goals while netting an impressive 15 goals.



This marks a return to the WAFCON tournament for Ghana's women, with their last appearance dating back to 2018 when Ghana played host. The anticipation is high as the Black Queens prepare to showcase their improved skills and resilience on this continental stage, aiming for a triumphant campaign in Morocco.



Looking ahead, the team's focus now shifts to the 2024 Paris Olympic qualification, with a crucial clash against Zambia scheduled for February.