Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle maintains 100% win record after Guinea mauling

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens of Ghana defeated Guinea 4-0 on Tuesday evening in the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.



The win means new Black Queens head coach Nora Hauptle gets to maintain her 100% win record since taking charge as the head coach of the Ghana women’s national team.



In the game against Guinea today, the Queens dominated play at the Accra Sports Stadium to cruise to an emphatic win.



A brace from attacking sensation Evelyn Badu plus goals from Princella Adubea and Fridaus Yakubu did the trick for the Black Queens.



Courtesy of the victory, Ghana has secured a 7-0 aggregate win over Guinea in the first round of the African qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Ghana will either face Guinea Bissau or Benin in the qualifiers.



For excited coach Nora Hauptle, she remains unbeaten after playing five international matches since taking over.



She has supervised five wins in the period where the Black Queens have scored 14 goals and never conceded.



As stressed by the coach, her focus is to improve the Black Queens to make the team a force to reckon with on the continent and beyond.