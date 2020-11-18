You are here: HomeSports2020 11 18Article 1111672

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe invites thirty players for camping ahead of Morocco friendly

The Black Queens of Ghana

Black Queens coach, Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe has invited thirty players to begin camping ahead of their upcoming friendly game against Morocco.

The called up players and technical team members are to report to camp at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram on Thursday and undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival.

Ghana will host Morocco in a friendly on November 30, 2020.

Below are the invited players for the match:


Fafali Dumehasi - Police ladies FC

Abigail Tawiah-Mensah - Berry Ladies FC

Azume Adams - Prisons Ladies FC

Mary NiiQuaye - Immigration Ladies FC

Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies FC

Linda Eshun - Hasaacas Ladies FC

Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies FC

Victoria Osei - Berry Ladies FC

Selina Animah - Berry Ladies FC

Gladys Anfobea - Lady Strikers FC

Beatrice Sasu - Police Ladies FC

Ellen Coleman - Lady Strikers FC

Edem Atovor - Lady Strikers FC

Juliet Acheampong - Prisons Ladies FC

Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals

Priscilla Okyere - Ampim-Darkoa ladies FC

Grace Adams - Berry Ladies FC

Basira Alhassan - Pearl Pia Ladies FC

Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies FC

Alice Kusi - Fabulous Ladies FC

N-yanyimaya Gnabekan - Berry Ladies FC

Bridget Adu - Berry Ladies FC

Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies FC

Sandra Owusu-Ansah - Supreme Ladies FC

Faustina Kyeremeh - Immigration Ladies FC

Deborah Afriyie - Police Ladies FC

Georgina Aoyem - Pearl Pia Ladies FC

Grace Animah - Police Ladies FC

Rita Okyere - Prisons Ladies FC

Alberta Ahialey - Portugal

