Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe invites thirty players for camping ahead of Morocco friendly

The Black Queens of Ghana

Black Queens coach, Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe has invited thirty players to begin camping ahead of their upcoming friendly game against Morocco.



The called up players and technical team members are to report to camp at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram on Thursday and undergo the mandatory COVID-19 test on arrival.



Ghana will host Morocco in a friendly on November 30, 2020.



Below are the invited players for the match:





Fafali Dumehasi - Police ladies FC



Abigail Tawiah-Mensah - Berry Ladies FC



Azume Adams - Prisons Ladies FC



Mary NiiQuaye - Immigration Ladies FC



Janet Egyir - Hasaacas Ladies FC



Linda Eshun - Hasaacas Ladies FC



Philicity Asuako - Police Ladies FC



Victoria Osei - Berry Ladies FC



Selina Animah - Berry Ladies FC



Gladys Anfobea - Lady Strikers FC



Beatrice Sasu - Police Ladies FC



Ellen Coleman - Lady Strikers FC



Edem Atovor - Lady Strikers FC



Juliet Acheampong - Prisons Ladies FC



Mary Essiful - Soccer Intellectuals



Priscilla Okyere - Ampim-Darkoa ladies FC



Grace Adams - Berry Ladies FC



Basira Alhassan - Pearl Pia Ladies FC



Henrietta Annie - Police Ladies FC



Alice Kusi - Fabulous Ladies FC



N-yanyimaya Gnabekan - Berry Ladies FC



Bridget Adu - Berry Ladies FC



Rashida Ibrahim - Berry Ladies FC



Sandra Owusu-Ansah - Supreme Ladies FC



Faustina Kyeremeh - Immigration Ladies FC



Deborah Afriyie - Police Ladies FC



Georgina Aoyem - Pearl Pia Ladies FC



Grace Animah - Police Ladies FC



Rita Okyere - Prisons Ladies FC



Alberta Ahialey - Portugal

