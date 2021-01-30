Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Black Queens captain named in the best African female team of the decade by IFFHS

Elizabeth Addo has been named by IFFHS best African female XI of the decade

Captain of the Ghana Women’s Senior National Team, Elizabeth Addo has been named in the International Federation of Football History and Statistics best African female XI of the decade.



The team revealed by IFFHS focused on players’ performances of players for their national teams and club teams over the period of 2011-2020.



Addo is the only Ghanaian honored by the statistical firm for her outstanding performances with her football clubs, and the female national team.



Addo secured a one-year contract with a one-year option with the North Carolina Courage Women’s Team (NC Courage) in the United States of America earlier this year.



Below is the team:



Annette NGO NDOM (Cameroon)



Osinachi OHALE (Nigeria)



Janine VAN WICK (South Africa)



Estelle JOHNSON (Cameroon)



Onome EBI (Nigeria)



Ngozi OKOBI (Nigeria)



Elisabeth ADDO (Ghana)



Gabrielle ONGUENE (Cameroon)



Gaelle ENGANAMOUIT (Cameroon)



Asisat OSHOALA (Nigeria)



Tabitha CHAWINGA (Malawi)



BY: AYISHATU ZAKARIA ALI