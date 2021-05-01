Black Queens captain discloses how Portia Boakye convinced her to join Djurgården

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana international Elizabeth Addo has expressed her readiness to hit the ground running at Swedish side Djurgården and reveals compatriot Portia Boakye convinced her to join the club.



Addo had joined North Carolina Courage on a one-year deal in January, after parting ways with Apollon Limassol but departed from American outfit to join Djurgården.



The Black Queens captain moved to the Tele2 Arena on a six-month deal, with an option of a one-year extension.



She is yet to feature in a competitive game for the side — having been under quarantine for the past two weeks.



The 27-year-old forward is delighted to have finally concluded her isolation and is ready to play a part in the derby clash against AIK on Sunday.



“It was about the Covid situation that made it take a long time. It took almost two weeks. But regardless, I'm here now, the new acquisition tells Sportbladet, right after his second training session with the team,” she told Sportbladet.



“The timing could not have been better from Djurgård's perspective.”



The midfielder, also the Ghanaian national team captain, joins just in time for the season's first derby.



AIK at home at Stockholm Stadium on Sunday.



Addo was asked if she’s ready for the derby game: Yes, I'm ready.”



“A derby is always important. Because we all want to win, especially a derby. All we want is to win the match.”



“She's been amazing. Helped me a lot. There is not really much to say more than that,” Addo stated on Portia Boakye whom she plays in the Ghana women’s national team.



“She said a lot about the team. Very positive things.”



“That it is a very good team. That she thrives very well here and that there are very good vibes. You could say I was convinced by her, haha.”