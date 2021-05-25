Black Queens captain Addo opens Djurgarden account

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Black Queens captain Elizabeth Addo opened her account for Djurgarden on Saturday 22 May 2021 in their 3-2 defeat to Hammarby in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.



The 27-year-old who was making her second start for the side she joined on a six-month deal hit the back of the net in the eighth minute to draw Djurgarden level just one minute after conceding.



Hammarby regained their lead in the 52nd minute through Emma Jansson but the visitors were pegged back again when Hayley Dowd levelled to make it 2-2.



But the joy was short-lived when Hammarby’s Emma Jansson got space in the box and shot into the net.