Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Black Queens beat Morocco 2-0 in international friendly

Black Queens of Ghana defeated the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 2-0

The Black Queens of Ghana defeated the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 2-0 in a second international friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The national team of the West African country and their counterpart from North Africa are preparing for qualifying matches to the next Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament.



To ensure they adequately prepare, they have faced off twice in the last week to get players into the best shape.



Following a 3-1 win last Thursday at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Ghana team has today beaten the Morocco opponent for the second time.



This time around, it is a 2-0 win courtesy of a brace from striker Sandra Owusu-Ansah.



Throughout the 90 minutes, both teams played some good football and should take a lot of positives into the upcoming qualifiers to the AWCON.





