Black Queens arrive in Ghana after trashing Rwanda in 2024 WAFCON qualifiers

The Black Queens have returned to Ghana on Friday, September 22 after a remarkable victory against Rwanda in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON qualifiers to prepare for the second leg of the tie.



During the first leg, Ghana dominated Rwanda with a resounding 7-0 win. The goal-scorers included Doris Boaduwaa who opened the scoring with a fine header before Evelyn Badu increased the tally and eventually scored again in the process to earn a well-deserved brace.



Princella Adubea and Alice Kusi were also on target as Anasthesia Achiaa scored twice as well to secure a resounding 7-0 victory at the Kigali Pele Stadium.



Following their remarkable performance on the field, the team embarked on a different kind of journey, one that extended beyond sports and delved into the heart of history as they visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial Museum, where they solemnly honored the memory of the victims of the Rwanda Genocide.



In a touching display of respect, the players laid flowers at the museum—a gesture that symbolized their recognition of the profound losses suffered by the Rwandan people.



Having held a recovery training session, the team have safely touched down in Ghana and will soon be back in business training for the return leg of their matchup with Rwanda as they aim to bounce back to the continental showpiece having missed out on the last edition.





