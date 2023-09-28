Black Queens are better than Black Stars now - Berry Ladies owner

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Gifty Oware-Mensah, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Women’s Premier League outfit Berry Ladies, has expressed her belief that, in terms of current performance, the Black Queens surpass the Black Stars.



The football administrator made this assessment in light of the recent impressive showings by the female senior national team.



Mrs. Oware-Mensah's comparison was particularly prompted by the outstanding performances of the Black Queens in the 2024 African Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers and the Paris Olympic Games qualifiers.



On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, the Queens delivered a five-star performance at the Accra Sports Stadium, overwhelming their Rwandan counterparts with a 5-0 victory, progressing to the next stage of the qualifiers with a resounding 12-0 aggregate score.



Joining the chorus of public acclaim for the team, Gifty Oware-Mensah holds the belief that Chris Hughton and his squad cannot be equated to the current Black Queens under the stewardship of coach Nora Häuptle.



“It is better that we look at the conversation from the perspective of much we are winning and not look at whose tenure or what tenure.



“It is encouraging that the Black Queens are doing better.”



She added “And I think that, at the point, I can even proudly say maybe, Ghana’s Black Queens are doing better than the Black Stars,” she told Accra-based Citi FM.