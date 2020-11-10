Sports News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Black Queens, Princesses to host Morocco in international friendlies

The Black Queens of Ghana

The Senior Women’s National team, Black Queens, and the U-20 side, Black Princesses are scheduled to host Moroccan counterparts in international friendly matches in Accra, Ghana.



The Royal Morocco Football Federation will visit Ghana later this month with both women's teams and will play the two games during the visit and also to strengthen an already existing relationship between the two football federations.



The Black Princesses will host the U-20 side of Morocco while the Black Queens takes on the senior side, Atlas Lionness in two games on the 26th November 2020 and on 30th November 2020 in Accra.



It could be recalled that the Royal Morocco Federation extended an invitation to the Senior Female National team to play in an international friendly match as part of this year’s International Women’s Day Celebration in March.



The upcoming friendly matches will help keep the female teams active for their future international assignments.

