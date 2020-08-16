Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses preparations in limbo as CAF postpones World Cup qualifiers

Black Princesses are in camp

The Ghana U-20 female team, Black Princesses preparations towards the upcoming world cup qualifiers has hit a snag after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the qualifiers due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The continental football governing body announced the postponement of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Qualifiers slated for September this year.



The postponement was due to the travel restrictions by countries on the continent due to the coronavirus pandemic.



However, the Black Princesses preparations ahead of the qualifiers seems to be over after CAF announced postponement of competition despite Coach Yussif Basigi handing call-ups to 31 players to commence preparations last Friday, August 14.



Ghana’s Black Princesses started preparation in March before traveling to participate in an International Women’s Day friendly with Morocco where they impressed with their stunning performance.



However, the team was forced to break camp due to the Corona Virus pandemic.



The Black Princesses was supposed to take on Guinea Bissau on Friday, September 4 in an away encounter before meeting in a week’s time for the return match.



But CAF directives proves Ghana will have to wait for another date to honour the qualifiers.



Herein full list:



Goalkeepers; Grace Banwaa – Hasaacas Ladies, Barikisu Ishahaku- Northern Ladies Selina Abalansa – Soccer Intellectuals, Cynthia Kolan – Pearlpia Ladies, Kerrie McCarthy- Kumasi Sports Academy



Defenders; Justice Tweneboa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Cecelia Hagan – Sea Lions



Queenabel Ankrah – Hasaacas Ladies, Tedina Sekyere- Dreamz Ladies, Faustina Aidoo -Halifax Ladies, Sophia Dadzie- Sea Lions, Nina Norshie – Valued Girls



Diana Antwi – Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Blessing Shine Agbomadzi- Sea Lions and Lauratu Issaka – Mfantsiman Ladies,



Midfielders; Patience Kundok-Peterson- Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Grace Acheampong – Ashtown Ladies, Fuseina Mumuni – PearlPia Ladies, Evelyn Badu – Hasaacas Ladies



Comfort Yeboah – Soccer Intellectuals, Joyce Larbi – Kumasi Sports Academy and Suzzy Dede Teye – Ladystrikers.



Attackers; Milot Abena Pokua – Hasaacas Ladies, Mukarama Abdulai – Northern Ladies, Abdul Rahman Barikisu – PearlPia Ladies, Faustina Akpo- Halifax Ladies



Doris Boaduwaa – Hasaacas Ladies, Sandra Owusu Ansah – Zouch Mosbec FC



Rahama Jafar – Northern Ladies, Rafia Kulchire Alhassan – Hasaacas Ladies and



Abigail Tutuwaa – Prisons Ladies.





