Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Princesses midfielder Barikisu Abdul-Rahman set for rehab after successful op review

Female player, Barikisu Abdul-Rahman

Ghana U20 ladies midfielder Barikisu Abdul-Rahman has begun rehab after a successful post-surgery review.



The Pearl Pia Ladies player went under the knife at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to correct a fractured leg four months ago



She sustained the injury during a friendly match between the Black Maidens and her side the Black Princesses on October 10, 2020 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



This was after Abdul- Rahman crashed into the Maidens goalkeeper and was diagnosed to have fractured the fibula.



She was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for an initial assessment before being transferred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



The Ghana Football Association bore the full cost of the surgery through a newly created Medical Fund.