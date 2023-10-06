Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi names final squad for Guinea Bissau showdown

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U20 Women’s national team coach, Yussif Basigi has named his squad for the first round of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.



Nicknamed the Black Princesses, the Ghana U20 women’s national team is billed to face off with their counterparts from Guinea Bissau.



In the squad named by Yussif Basigi today, he has selected 23 players from over 30 players who have been camping and preparing for the game in the last few weeks.



The squad is dominated mainly by players who won the maiden edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup in Kumasi.



Unfortunately, the team will miss the services of Mafia Nyame who recently signed for AS FAR in Morocco whilst Mary Amponsah keeps her place for the trip.



The first leg against Guinea Bissau will take place on Sunday, October 8, 2023, with the return fixture scheduled for Accra the following weekend.



The Black Princesses will depart Accra on Friday, October 6, 2023, for Guinea Bissau.



Below is the squad:



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/479/47970637.jpg