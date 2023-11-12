Black Princesses coach Yusif Basigi targets World Cup qualification

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi is hoping to lead the team to the 2024 Women's U-20 World Cup to be held in Columbia.



The team conducted their last training session at the Lobamba Sohlolo National Stadium in preparation for their upcoming match against Eswatini in the qualifiers, scheduled for this Sunday.



During the pre-match press conference, Coach Yussif Basigi shared that the newly added players to the team have been integrating effectively with their fellow teammates.



According to Basigi, his main focus to to steer the tram to qualification success which begins with their clash against Eswatini.



"Our team is well prepared for the game because we want to qualify for the World Cup, and it starts from the qualifiers, so we need to get to the final round and make it to Colombia."



He further explained, "We are well prepared and well organized for the encounter. The reception has been good so far, and the weather has been a bit deceptive. We thought it was like what we are used to in Ghana. It was very cold yesterday, but the weather changed again today, so we don't know what it has for us on matchday, but we are ready to adapt."



The highly anticipated game is set to take place at 15:00 local time. Black Princesses fans eagerly await the team's performance in this crucial match.