Black Princesses begins preparations ahead of U-20 World Cup qualifier against Senegal

Sports News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: Janet Amankwaa

The Black Princesses, Ghana's U-20 women's national football team, are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for the crucial showdown against Senegal in the U-20 World Cup Qualifiers.



The team has been immersed in an intense training regimen at their camp in the last few days before leaving the shores of Ghana for Dakar, Senegal.



Northern Ladies star Afi Amenyaku, who also serves as the captain of the princesses, shared her thoughts on the preparations and the game ahead.



"The training has been good, the intensity has been good as well and each individual here is putting out their best to be able to cope with what the Coach wants and also be able to play as a team. We are also trying our possible best to follow how the Coach wants us to play as a team."



The team's attacking force, led by AS FAR Ladies sharpshooter Maafia Nyame, has been honing their skills to unlock Senegal's defense.



Maafia believes the team will be ready to take on their opponent and they will do everything possible to qualify for the World Cup.



"We have watched games of Senegal and our coaches have taught us a lot and so we are ready to give out our best on the field. This game means a lot to us and it's the final hurdle of the World Cup qualifiers so we are willing to do our best to qualify the team to the World Cup."



Head Coach Yusif Basigi has been meticulously fine-tuning his team's strategy to counter Senegal's strengths while capitalizing on their own.



"Training has been good because we all know what is at stake so we have put things together in other to live up to expectations.



I know the Senegalese team a little bit and they are not a bad side. We must respect them and see how the game will go."



The atmosphere within the camp reflects both focus and unity as the Black Princesses gear up for this high-stakes encounter.



The entire nation is rallying behind them as they aim to secure a coveted spot which will also be their 7th appearance at the U-20 Women's World Cup to be held in Colombia between August 31 and September 22, 2024.