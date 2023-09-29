Black Princesses begin preparations for U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Guinea Bissau

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses trained today at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram ahead of their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier game against Guinea Bissau.



The training session was led by head coach Yussif Basigi and assisted by his backroom staff.



The team reported to camp on Wednesday, September 13 to begin preparations ahead of the qualifiers.



Two weeks ago head coach Yusif Basigi called up 39 players for the clash. The squad will be reduced according to the performance on the training pitch ahead of the crucial game.



Anaelle Valerie Omanda from Gabon has been appointed to referee next month’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Guinea Bissau and Ghana.



She will be assisted by Pressilia Praxede Nho Ndong (Assistant I), Ornella Clarette Clarette Bouanga from Congo (Assistant II), and Richy Carmen Nganda Madiamba (Fourth Official).



Arret Njie Jah from The Gambia will serve as the Math Commissioner.



The 1st of the two-legged ties will take place at Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 16:00.