Black Princesses battle ready for WAFU B opener - Yusif Basigi

Sports News of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Princesses head coach, Yusif Basigi has declared that his squad is ready to face Benin in their opening game at the first WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup.



The Black Princesses arrived in Kumasi on Thursday and conducted a usual morning workout on Friday. On Saturday, May 20, 2023, they will lock horns with Benin at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Yussif Basigi had a full team for the hour-long training session at Ejisu Okese Park and is confident the desired result will be achieved.



“We came to train for an hour and you can see the mood in the camp is positive and the players are ready for the game against Benin’’ Coach Basigi said after the training session.



“For injury situation in camp, we are working closely with the medical team and they have assured us of no injury concern in camp. We have our full squad fit for the game tomorrow”



”We entreat all Ghanaians to come to the stadium in their numbers to support and cheer us to victory,” he ended.



As part of their preparation for the tournament, the Black Princesses played an international friendly game against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Ghana u-20 female team defeated their opponents 11-0 ahead of the competition.