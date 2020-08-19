Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Black Princesses, Maidens to continue camping despite postponement of qualifiers – GFA

Black Maidens have a match against Nigeria

The Black Maidens and Black Princesses will continue to be in camp despite the postponement of their respective World Cup qualifiers, the Ghana Football Association has said.



Due to travel restriction imposed in some countries as means of containing the coronavirus pandemic, CAF indefinitely postponed the first round of the female under-20 and under17 World Cup qualifiers.



Meanwhile, Ghana’s teams were already in camp preparing for the games which were scheduled for next month.



The team went into camping after being cleared by the government to train for the tournament.



The spokesperson of the GFA has said their plans remain unchanged despite the postponement.



Henry Asante Twum told www.ghanaweb.com that the teams will continue to train while awaiting a new date from CAF.



“The safest thing to do now is to keep them. Having gone through the testing and the protocols, it wouldn’t make sense to allow them to go home and assemble later. The risk factor in doing so is very high so we would want to keep them. There’s the commitment from the state to keep camping them. It will give the coaches the opportunity to assess them physically”, he said.



One of the conditions stated by the president before allowing the players to camp was mandatory coronavirus tests.



A test conducted on players, officials and coaches of both set teams revealed that seven players were positive.



Henry Asante Twum provides an update on the status of the seven players. “They are in isolation and are going through the mandatory quarantine. They were taken to the isolation centre in the Central Region immediately they tested positive for the virus. Unfortunately, they have roommates so those roommates have also been isolated”.





