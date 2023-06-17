Black Meteors yet to receive bonuses after securing U-23 AFCON spot - Listowel Mensah alleges

Sports News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angel TV’s sports pundit Listowel Mensah, has alleged that players of Ghana’s U-23 team (Black Meteors) are yet to be paid their winning bonuses after defeating their counterparts Algeria 1-0 to qualify for the U-23 AFCON on Thursday, March 28, 2023.



According to him, the technical team led by Coach Ibrahim Tanko and his two assistants, Godwin Attram and Michael Osei have allegedly not received a penny since they resumed their roles on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 despite promises from the Ghana Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



He made this allegation in a social medi post, Twitter, on June 17, 2023.



The Black Meteors are currently in Egypt for a week camping where they will engage in friendlies before they jet off to Morocco for the U-23 AFCON which kicks off from Saturday, June 24 to Saturday, July 8, 2023.



Ghana played their first test game on Thursday, June 15 against Egypt which ended in a 1-1 draw.



The West African giants have been pitted with host Morocco, Guinea and Congo in Group A of the competition which will serve as qualifiers for the next Olympics in Paris, France.



They will kick off their campaign against Congo on Saturday, June 24, before playing Morocco on Tuesday, June 27 and then Guinea on Friday, June 30.



The top three teams from the competition will automatically qualify to the Olympics, while the 4th-placed team will play against a team from Asia in a playoff to decide the final slot at the Olympics.



Read his twitter post below:



???????? Black Meteors haven't been paid their bonuses after beating Algeria, and nobody from the FA nor the sports ministry has promised them anything ahead of their crucial U23 AFCON



The technical team hasn't been paid a penny since they were appointed coaches pic.twitter.com/jIQPQWD8LG — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) June 17, 2023

