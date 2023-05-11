Black Meteors will qualify for Olympic Games - Michael Osei

Sports News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Assistant coach of Ghana's Olympic team (Black Meteors), Michael Osei says Ghana will put up a good show at the Under-23 AFCON and qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.



According to the experienced trainer, it won't come on a silver platter but with the rich experience of Ghana's technical team and quality of players, he is buoyant about the chances of Ghana.



"We have one of the best coaches and a leader in Ibrahim Tanko. The rest of the technical team are doing well including Godwin Attram, myself, and Ablade Kumah. We have enough quality as coaches and we will do our best to secure qualification, it will not be easy but with our experience in the game and the tournament as well, surely we will do everything to qualify for the Olympic games", he told Akoma FM.



When asked if invitations will be extended to other players who deserve it, the Bibiani Gold Stars coach said "Our mission is to build a team for the future and the Black Stars so we will try and get the best of players for the tournament, adding that "Surely invitations will surely be extended to all players at every level of the national team who deserve to play because we need to strengthen the team".



Ghana booked their place in the U-23 AFCON by dispatching North African giants Algeria 1-0 in the second leg in Kumasi, courtesy of a blistering strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, having already played out a pulsating 1-1 draw in Algeria a week earlier.



Ghana has been paired in Group A alongside host Morocco, Congo, and Guinea.



The U-23 AFCON which kicks off on June 24-8 July 2023 will serve as a qualification for the Olympic Games to be staged in Paris in July 2024. The best three teams in the competition will represent Africa.





