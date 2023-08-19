Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah joins Danish club Brondby IF

Sports News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Danish club Brøndby IF have announced the signing of 20-year-old Ghanaian youth sensation Emmanuel Yeboah from Romanian side CFR Cluj.



Yeboah's move to Vestegnen comes on a four-year contract, adding a new dynamic to the team's attacking prowess.



During his time with CFR Cluj, the versatile offensive player showcased his abilities across 53 games, contributing five goals and three assists.



Additionally, Yeboah's talent has been recognized on the international stage, as he boasts an impressive record of three goals in three games for the Ghana U-23 team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco this year.



Brøndby IF's Football Director, Carsten V. Jensen, expressed excitement about the acquisition of Emmanuel Yeboah and the positive impact he's expected to bring to the team's offensive line.



Jensen stated, "In Yeboah, we get a big and strong offensive player who, combined with his persistence, can perform in most offensive positions. With the arrival of Yeboah, we step in and strengthen the competition among our front positions from day one. He has not only shown his strengths at the club level but also on Ghana's U23 national team, where he has also been in a great capacity. We are therefore very pleased to have secured his signature."



Yeboah himself shared his enthusiasm about joining Brøndby IF and his ambitions for his time with the club. "I am very happy that this change has taken place and I am very much looking forward to representing Brøndby IF. My ambition is to enter and compete, and of course to develop into an even better footballer," Yeboah said.



"Together, I believe that as a team we can achieve great things. As a type of player, I am hard-working, active, and fight for my team, and as a person, I am ambitious and curious to learn. I'm therefore looking forward to getting to know my teammates and the coaching staff well, and then I'm just looking forward to getting out there and playing in front of the fans."



Yeboah's shirt number is 99, which corresponds to his nickname "99 Ideas."