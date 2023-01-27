Black Meteors opponents DR Congo in U-23 AFCON qualifiers face possible disqualification – Reports

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Black Meteors’ opponents in the third round of the U-23 African Cup of Nation’s qualifier, DR Congo, could be disqualified from the tournament.



According to reports, CAF has issued a letter to the President of the Congolese Federation of Football Association (FECOFA) and the country’s Ministry of Sports and Recreation on January 26, 2023, about their possible disqualification from the U-23 AFCON qualifiers.



Although details surrounding the possible disqualification of DRC are sketchy, it is certain that Algeria could replace them in the qualifiers.



Algeria lost to DRC in the previous rounds and could replace them to face Ghana’s U-23 side in the qualifiers.



The U-23 AFCON tournament is the platform for qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games, which would be hosted in Paris, France.



The Black Meteors missed out on a big chance to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.



