Black Meteors land in Ghana after draw against Algeria

Sports News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Source: ghanafa.org

The Black Meteors have arrived in Ghana after their 1-1 draw against Algeria in the first leg of their CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier played in Annaba on Friday.



The team departed Annaba immediately after the match and are en route to Kumasi where they will play the return leg.



Ghana took the lead in the 85th minute after Issahaku Abdul Fatawu saw the Algerian goalkeeper off his line and drove in from behind the centre to put the Black Meteors ahead.



The hosts however drew level minutes after the 90th-minute mark after the referee awarded them with a second penalty after Danlad Ibrahim saved a penalty minutes earlier.



The result gives Ghana a slight advantage as a win in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium will put Ghana through to the CAF U23 AFCON which will be staged in Morocco from June 24 -July 8, 2023.



The top Three teams from the tournament will qualify for the summer Olympics men’s football tournament which will be staged in Paris next year.



Here are pictures from the team’s arrival:





