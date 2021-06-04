Black Meteors hold first training at Fukuoka Best Stadium ahead of Japan friendly

Sports News of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana U-23 team held their maiden training at the Fukuoka Best Denki Stadium ahead of the upcoming friendly encounter against Japan.



The Black Meteors touched down in Tokyo, Japan, for true doubleheader games against their Japanese counterparts who are preparing for their Olympic Games football competition that kicks off on Friday, July 23, 2021. Games football competition that kicks off on Friday, July 23, 2021.



The West Africans held their first training session at the Fukuoka Best Denki Stadium on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021.



Check out the squad list from their debut training below;



Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), William Esso (Vision FC)



Defenders: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Frank Assinki (HB Koge), Frank Amoabeng (Cerignola), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Abdulai Sabit (Getafe CF)



Midfield: Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Kwame Adubofuor Poku (Colchester United), Osman Bukari (Genk)



Forwards: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo), Joselpho Barnes (Shalkeh 04), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders).



The first game will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 19:25 GMT at Fukuoka Best Stadium.