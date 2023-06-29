Black Meteors hold final training ahead of Guinea match

Sports News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Ghana's under 23 side, the Black Meteors, put in their last push at training ahead of their crucial final group match against Guinea in the 2023 U23 AFCON.



The Black Meteors are set to face their Guinean counterparts in a crucial encounter at Ibn Batouta Stadium on Friday, June 30, 2023.



Ahead of the match, the team held their final training session as they look to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Morocco.



Ghana's U23 side lost by 5-1 to Morocco in their second group encounter.



The Black Meteors will have to win their match against Guinea to progress to the semi-finals of the U23 AFCON.



The section aims to break the jinx that has kept Ghana absent from the Olympic Men's Soccer event in recent years.



Their ultimate goal is to secure one of the three available slots in the U-23 AFCON and secure a place in next year's Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris, France.



Having missed out on qualifying for the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, the Black Meteors are determined to seize this opportunity to qualify for the tournament.



