Black Meteors handed tough group opponents for U-23 AFCON

Ghana's U-23 national football team, the Black Meteors, will face Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations.



Ghana's opponents were revealed at a draw which was held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Complexe Mohamed VI in Rabat.



In Group B, Egypt will take on Mali, Gabon, and Niger.



The tournament will determine Africa's representatives for the Paris Olympics Games.



The tournament has been scheduled to take place from June 24 to July 8, 2023, in Morocco.



Eight countries, including the host nation, will participate in the competition.



Ghana qualified for the tournament last month after beating Algeria 2-1 on aggregate.



The Black Meteors will be looking to put in an impressive performance in the tournament to secure a spot at the Paris Olympics Games.







