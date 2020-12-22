Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Meteors forward Samuel Obeng loses starting place at Real Oviedo

Ghanaian forward, Samuel Obeng

Ghanaian forward Samuel Obeng has been relegated to the bench despite a strong start to the season at Real Oviedo.



Obeng, who signed a contract extension with Oviedo during the summer, began the season on a bright note starting most of the games.



However, after two goals in 18 games, ten of which he started, the Black Meteors attacker has dropped to the bench with manager Jose Angel Ziganda preferring Matías Nahuel Leiva and Gustavo Blanco Leschuk.



The return of forward Rodri Ríos has also compounded the situation for the Ghanaian striker.



The last time Obeng started a game was in the match against Sporting.



His two goals this season came against Real Zaragoza and Racing Santander.

