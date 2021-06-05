Black Meteors forward Diawise Taylor out of Japan friendly after contracting coronavirus

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Karela United forward Diawise Taylor will miss the Black Meteors' International friendly against Japan on Saturday, June 5, 2021, after contracting COVID-19.



The striker is currently in isolation after a test on arrival revealed he was positive for the virus.



The FA confirmed his absence in a statement on their official website.



"The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that Diawisie Taylor will miss today's match between the Ghana U24 team and their Japanese counterparts due to isolation for COVID-19 reasons," the statement read.



"The initial COVID-19 result of player Diawisie Taylor conducted upon arrival at Narita Airport, Japan was inconclusive and hence he had to stay behind at the airport for further tests."



"The player, like the rest of the travelling contingent, had received a negative COVID-19 PCR result per the specifications and requirements of Japan health authorities in Ghana before enplaning to Japan."



"However, upon further tests, the player had to be isolated to go through the laid down protocols in Japan. Diawisie Taylor is currently being isolated in a hotel. He is his usual self, in good health and in high spirit. The Team is in constant communication with him as well as the officials of the Ghana Embassy in Japan, who have even provided him Ghanaian dishes," added the FA.



The Ghana U23 team will play its first match against the Japan U-23 team Saturday evening at 19:28 local time (10:28 am in Ghana) at the Best Denki Stadium Stadium in Fukuoka, Japan.



