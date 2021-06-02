Black Meteors depart Accra for Japan and South Korea friendlies

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Black Meteors have departed Accra for Tokyo, Japan for International friendly games against the Olympic teams of Japan and South Korea.



Coach Samuel Kwasi Fabin’s side have been training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram for the past two weeks ahead of the matches.



Ghana failed to qualify for the quadrennial games but will use the test matches to prepare for the next African Games scheduled for Accra in 2023.



The Black Meteors will take on Japan in two friendly matches scheduled for June 4 and 8 in Tokyo before travelling to South Korea to play on June 12 and 15, 2021.



Japan and South Korea will use the two games to test their readiness for the Olympic Games football competition.



Below is the full squad:



Goalkeepers:



Richmond Ayi (Accra Hearts of Oak), William Esso (Vision FC).



Defenders:



Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Frank Assinki (HB Koge), Frank Amoabeng (Cerignola), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Abdulai Sabit (Getafe CF).



Midfielders:



Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Kwame Adubofuor Poku (Colchester United), Osman Bukari (Genk).



Forwards:



Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo), Joselpho Barnes (Shalkeh 04), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders).



