Black Meteors coach names 22-man squad to start preparations for U23 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Ghana U23 team, Coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a provision squad for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The coach ahead of the tournament next month has named a 22-man squad to begin preparations at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.



The players from the Ghana Premier League and other lower-tier clubs are to report to camp at 3pm on Tuesday.



At the U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, the Black Meteors are paired with host Morocco, Guinea, and Congo in Group A.



Not only will the Ghana U23 team be fighting to win the U23 AFCON but the team will also be playing to secure qualification for the next Olympics in Paris, France.



The U-23 AFCON is scheduled to begin on June 24 in Morocco, with the final match set to take place on July 8.



At the end of the 2022/23 football season in Europe, Coach Ibrahim Tanko will draft some of the players abroad into his squad for the U23 AFCON.



Below is the invited 22 players to begin camping today:



