Black Meteors coach Paa Kwasi Fabin insists Japan friendly will help assess his players

Sports News of Saturday, 5 June 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Head Coach of the Black Meteors Samuel Fabin says the friendlies against Japan and South Korea give him chance to assess his squad for future assignments.



Ghana is currently in Tokyo to take on their Japanese counterparts in two separate friendly matches scheduled for Saturday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 9.



The team will later travel to South Korea for a similar exercise on June 12 and 15, 2021.



Speaking ahead of the game, Coach Fabin says everything has been put in place for the team to perform.



"As you know we didn’t have too much time for training. Since we came this is the second day of training and therefore we have no choice but to get ready for the match’’ Coach Fabin told ghanafa.org



"This friendly will give me the chance to assess the boys that I am going to work with, with the U-23 so the little time we have had, we have put things together for them to be able to perform," he added.



Japan and South Korea will use the two games to test their readiness for the Olympic Games football competition.