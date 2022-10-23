Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko names starting eleven for Mozambique

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

All is set for the Ghana U-23 team, the Black Meteors to take on their counterpart from Mozambique on Sunday, October 23, 2022.



The U-23 national teams of both countries are locking horns this afternoon in a qualification match for the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



Ahead of kick-off, Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko has named a strong first eleven to do battle for his team.



Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has been named in post for the Black Meteors and will have protection from a back four.



Dominic Nsobila is the main man for the Ghana team in midfield with Accra Hearts of Oak's Suraj Seidu providing the complement in the attack.



Meanwhile, Augustine Randolph has been named as the arrowhead for the team’s attack.



