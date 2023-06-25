Black Meteors captain Afriyie Barnieh optimistic ahead of U-23 AFCON opener

Sports News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Black Meteors captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has said the team has high hopes about the ongoing U-23 African Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The tournament which kicked off on Saturday saw the hosts, Morocco defeated Guinea 2-1 in the tournament opener.



Ghana will play Congo in the other Group A encounter on Sunday at 3 pm local time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium.



Speaking ahead of the game, skipper Afriyie Barnieh stated firmly that the Black Meteors are ready for their first match of the competition.



“It’s a good atmosphere in our camp. On and off the pitch the morale is really high in our camp”



“Everything is quite good and our objective for this competition is to qualify for the Olympic Games and also to win the trophy”, Barnieh said at the pre-match press conference.



The team has the aim of picking up one of the three available Olympic Games slots by finishing in the top three of the competition and hopes to set the ball rolling on a high note on Sunday.



Ghana last featured in the men's football event of the Olympic Games in 2004 and are eager to end a nearly 20-year absence.