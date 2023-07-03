Black Meteors arrive in Ghana after group stage exit at the U-23 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Meteors have arrived in Accra after exiting the group stage of the ongoing 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.



In a report on their website, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) noted that the delegation departed on Sunday, July 2, and arrived in Accra on Monday, July 3, 2022.



The GFA also noted that the technical team, led by head coach Ibrahim Tanko will submit a report on the tournament for assessment.



"The technical team is expected to submit its tournament report to the GFA’s Executive Council for its assessment, " part of the FA's statement reads.



The Meteors failed on their mission to end the country's 20-year search for Olympic Games qualification.



They won their first game against Congo before getting trashed 5-1 by the hosts' Morocco and failed to grab a needed win against Guinea to qualify for the semi-finals.



Ghana finished third in the Group with 4 points, tied with Guinea, who progressed on goal difference, while Morocco topped the group with a 100 percent record.





EE/OGB