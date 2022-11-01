Black Meteors are ready for any opponent - Ibrahim Tanko

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Black Meteors coach Ibrahim Tanko has stated that the squad is ready to take on any opponent.



Ghana completed the double over Mozambique to qualify for the final round where they face Dr. Congo in the last round.



The Black Meteors won 4-1 on aggregate after the second leg ended 2-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Sylvester Simba broke the deadlock with an amazing drive to give the Black Meteors the lead with just a few minutes to end the first half.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie scored from the spot kick to give Ghana a two-goal lead in the 54th minute.



“Every player who is playing outside the country and is a Ghanaian qualifies for this team why not”, he said after the game.



“We want what is best for the country. It is not only about the local players but the foreign players. We just want to have a very good side both foreign and local. There is going to a mix and hope we qualify to the AFCON,"



"We have Fatawu Issahaku, Felix Afena-Gyan, Kamaldeen Sulemana and they all qualify for this team. Those who played in the Ghana U20 are also there,"



"We are waiting for any opponent and we just prepare ourselves. Our target is the Olympics but we must first qualify to Africa,"



