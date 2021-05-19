Black Maidens midfielder Sandra Atinga undergoes successful surgery

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Black Maidens player, Sandra Atingah has undergone successful surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital to repair a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.



The Kumasi Sports Academy midfielder sustained the injury last year while on duty with the Black Maidens for a World Cup qualifying match.



Atinga is currently undergoing physiotherapy and rehabilitation at the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi.



The surgery was funded by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) through the newly instituted Medical Fund.



The Association is fully committed to the welfare of players at the national level, and will soon launch a drive to solicit more support for money into the GFA Medical Fund, to assist players who get injured on national team duty.



Sandra Atingah is scheduled to return to active football in January 2022.