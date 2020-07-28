Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Maidens coach excited as team returns to camp

Black Maidens coach, Baba Nuhu

Black Maidens coach, Baba Nuhu says he is 'so happy' that President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo has allowed the team to start camping after a four month break due to coronavirus.



The female U-17 team were on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup before the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana.



Having brushed aside Liberia in the second round of qualifiers, the team booked a date with Nigeria in the final round of qualifiers before the lockdown.



However, FIFA has set September as the month for the return of the qualifiers allowing government to ease restrictions on football, although to only a few national teams.



"I am so happy and glad that the President has given us the greenlight to start camping towards our last hurdle," Baba Nuhu told the GFA's communication team.



"I gave out several exercises during the restriction period to all the players who were in camp before the break. My technical team and I did this in bid to keep them active. I am glad that now we can group together as a team to fine-tune our preparations," he added.



Captain of the team, Basira Alhassan is confident the team will be ready for the game against Nigeria.



"On behalf of my teammates, we are very happy and excited that after FIFA and CAF had given the go-ahead to resume the qualifiers, today the President has also given us the greenlight to begin camping," she said.



"The entire team is very happy about our coming back to the field. I believe together we will be able to put the team in a very good shape ahead of the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria."

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.