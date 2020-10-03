Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu is focused ahead of Nigeria encounter

Black Maidens coach, Baba Nuhu

The head coach for the Ghana U-17 women’s national team, Coach Baba Nuhu is staying focused ahead of the team's encounter against Nigeria in the qualifiers to the next edition of the FIFA U-17 Women’s Cup.



The two West African countries enjoyed good campaigns in the qualifiers before it had to be suspended in March as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.



With the qualifiers set to resume later this month, Ghana will face off with Nigeria in a two-legged tie to fight for a place at the World Cup.



Ahead of the games, concentrated Baba Nuhu is hoping to take advantage of playing at home first.



“It is very important that at least we have an idea of our opponent but for now, we don’t have any information on them so we are going ahead with our preparation. We are playing home first so it’s our game strategy”, the Black Maidens coach said in an interview with the communications team of the GFA.



He continued, “They should be looking out for us on how they will be able to counter us. Even though its good for us to have an information about them, we don’t have it. I believe we are preparing for them and everything going to be okay”.

