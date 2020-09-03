Sports News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Black Maidens, Black Princesses players who tested positive for coronavirus rejoin squad

File photo: The players have began training with the rest of the squad

Seven players from Ghana's female junior national teams who tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease have re-joined the squad in camp after passing the second test conducted.



The seven, which includes three Black Maidens and four Black Princesses went into a 14-day mandatory quarantine after testing positive for the disease when the first test was conducted by the COVID-19 medical team.



The players have began training with the rest of the squad.



The medical team has been conducting several tests on the players and the officials and done three tests so far in the last three weeks of camping.



The Black Princesses are preparing to play Guinea Bissau in a 2021 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier, while the Black Maidens who thrashed Liberia 10-0 in a two-legged World Cup qualifier in March have a date against rivals Nigeria in October 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.