Black Leopards' Edwin Gyimah has anger issues - Agent reveals

Ghana international Edwin Gyimah

Black Leopards and Ghanaian defender, Edwin Gyimah has anger and emotional issues, top South African football agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has revealed.



The 29-year-old went AWOL after his side's last game of the season, where the club got relegated from the Absa Premiership, before preparing for the Relegation/Promotional Play-Offs.



The former SuperSport United, Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates player is up in arms with the club's management, accusing them of treating him with lack of respect.



But local football agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has met with the former Ghana international to warn him about his recent actions.



And he has revealed that the Ghanaian has anger issues and requires immediate help.



“After speaking to Edwin Gyimah on the weekend, I have realised that the guy really needs help. He’s got anger issues and that is his biggest problem and downfall. He tends to be emotional. He called me fuming and raised his voice to me but I told him to never ever do that again, and in the end I managed to calm him down and we had a very good chat,” Mulovhedzi told the Siya crew.



“I am grateful to Black Leopards for giving Gyimah a chance to play football when he struggled to get a club. The rumours doing the rounds that Gyimah is on a small salary at Leopards are not true. The guy is on good money and it’s just that I can’t reveal the figures now. He had his salary increased by 120%. I have decided that I won’t give up on him. I told him that it wasn’t a good thing for him to go to the media and spoke the way he did about the club. If he really wanted to leave the club he should have told me first and I would have helped him,” said the intermediary.



“I heard through the media that he had signed a contract extension with Leopards, before his relationship with the club turned sour. He and the club were both wrong for signing without me but I won’t dwell on that now but he is not doing himself any favour by badmouthing the club in the media. I reminded him about what happened at Pirates when he wanted to beat coach Muhsin Ertugral at the airport and I reminded him about what happened at Wits when he had a clash with the other players. I told him that his way of doing things is not working and that he should change his mentality and stop threatening people,” the representative concluded.



During the said match against Sundowns, he requested to be replaced and his wish was granted.



Gyimah didn't leave with the team bus and with his teammates as he was picked up by a white car outside of the stadium.

