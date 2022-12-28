Black Galaxies to take on Egyptian Premier League side in friendly ahead of CHAN

Sports News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Galaxies will likely take on a club from the Egyptian Premier League as the squad continues to prepare for the CHAN Algeria 2023 tournament.



The Black Galaxies on Tuesday brushed off Egypt's U20 team in Cairo. Kofi Kordzi and Sylvester Simba scored for the Black Galaxies in the 15th and 57th minutes of the match, which was held behind closed doors at the Cairo International Stadium.



After controlling the first few minutes of the game, Kofi Kordzi broke the tie in the 15th minute with a close-range tap-in.



The Black Galaxies pour more men forward and increased their advantage, with Sylvester Simba curling in from inside the box.



After competing in the tournament in Cote D'Ivoire, Sudan, and South Africa in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively, Ghana will be making a record-breaking fourth CHAN participation.



Group C contains the Black Galaxies along with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco. Ghana's squad for the CHAN tournament is captained by Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako.