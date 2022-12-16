Black Galaxies risk losing Daniel Afriyie Barnieh if he signs for another club abroad

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Black Galaxies could be without their striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, if the player decides to sign for a new club abroad before the start of the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.



Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh whose contract expires in a few days is one of the players the Black Galaxies are likely to lose if he fails to renew his contract with the Phobians.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has earned interest from clubs abroad who are willing to sign him in the transfer window.



The Hearts of Oak striker stock rose high after earning a place in Ghana’s 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar.



According to widespread reports in the media, officials of the Ghana Football Association sent a strong message to the players to ensure that their contracts don’t expire before the 2023 CHAN begins in January.



Ghana risks losing some of its top players if their contracts with their local teams expire while others also move abroad to sign new deals.



The Black Galaxies who are coached by Annor Walker will begin their campaign in the CHAN tournament in January 2023.



The team who have pitched camp in Prampram have begun preparations for the tournament.







Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:







JNA/FNOQ