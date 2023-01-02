Black Galaxies hold final training in Egypt ahead of CHAN Algeria 2022

Sports News of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies had their last training in Egypt today 2nd January ahead of CHAN 2022 which will be held in Algeria.



The Black Galaxies brush off Egypt's U20 team in Cairo. Kofi Kordzi and Sylvester Simba scored for the Black Galaxies in the 15th and 57th minutes of the match, which was held behind closed doors at the Cairo International Stadium.



After controlling the first few minutes of the game, Kofi Kordzi broke the tie in the 15th minute with a close-range tap-in.



The Black Galaxies pour more men forward and increased their advantage, with Sylvester Simba curling in from inside the box.



The Black Galaxies also beat Egyptian football giants Al Ahly 3-1 in a friendly encounter at the El Tetsh Stadium in Cairo. Ahly scored first before Solomon Adomako equalized for Ghana minutes after coming on for Henry Ansu.



Afriyie Barnieh converted from the spot in the 76th minute to put the Black Galaxies in the lead. Razak Yusuf scored Ghana's third goal in the 80th minute.



After competing in the tournament in Cote D'Ivoire, Sudan, and South Africa in 2009, 2011, and 2014, respectively, Ghana will be making a record-breaking fourth CHAN participation.



Group C contains the Black Galaxies along with Madagascar, Sudan, and Morocco. Ghana's squad for the CHAN tournament is captained by Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Gladson Awako.



