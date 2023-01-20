Black Galaxies determined to make Ghanaians smile - Danlad Ibrahim

Sports News of Friday, 20 January 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim has indicated the team's desire is to make Ghanaians happy.



According to the Asante Kotoko player, the Galaxies are determined to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians following their hard-fought win over Sudan.



Ghana started the African Nations Championship (CHAN) poorly, losing 2-1 to Madagascar last Sunday, but responded positively against Sudan on Thursday, January 19, 2023.



They fell behind after 31 minutes but came back to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Hearts of Oak trio Konadu Yiadom, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, and Suraj Seidu.



"We didn't have any option than to make Ghana proud. We are determined to put smiles on the face of everyone. We shall do it. Ghana first,” the Asante Kotoko player wrote on Facebook.



Black Galaxies now have a real chance of moving on to the next round.



Ghana are second in Group C and will qualify if Madagascar and Sudan draw or Sudan beat Madagascar by a narrow margin.



