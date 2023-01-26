Black Galaxies are mounting a strategy to beat Niger - Deputy Sports Minister

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

The deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Oppong Bobie has disclosed that the technical team of the Black Galaxies are putting up a strategy to beat Niger in their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 CHAN tournament.



The Black Galaxies qualified for the knockout stage after finishing second in their group to set up a clash with Niger who topped their group..



Although the Black Galaxies lost their first match against Madagascar, Elvis Oppong Bobie believes the technical team would find a strategy to defeat their opponents on Saturday, January 28th 2022.



According to him, the coaches have been watching and studying the Niger team for a while now.



“We know Niger very well, we know them. We have watched their style of play, our technical people have watched them and they are putting up a strategy to beat them to qualify for the next stage, so we are preparing for them,” the deputy sports minister who is with the team in Algeria told a journalist.



A win for the Black Galaxies will see them qualify for the semi-finals and take them closer to winning the 2022 CHAN tournament.







