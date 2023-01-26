You are here: HomeSports2023 01 26Article 1702391

Sports News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Galaxies are mounting a strategy to beat Niger - Deputy Sports Minister

The deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Oppong Bobie has disclosed that the technical team of the Black Galaxies are putting up a strategy to beat Niger in their quarterfinal clash at the 2022 CHAN tournament.

The Black Galaxies qualified for the knockout stage after finishing second in their group to set up a clash with Niger who topped their group..

Although the Black Galaxies lost their first match against Madagascar, Elvis Oppong Bobie believes the technical team would find a strategy to defeat their opponents on Saturday, January 28th 2022.

According to him, the coaches have been watching and studying the Niger team for a while now.

“We know Niger very well, we know them. We have watched their style of play, our technical people have watched them and they are putting up a strategy to beat them to qualify for the next stage, so we are preparing for them,” the deputy sports minister who is with the team in Algeria told a journalist.

A win for the Black Galaxies will see them qualify for the semi-finals and take them closer to winning the 2022 CHAN tournament.



