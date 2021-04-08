Black Bombers to camp at Sogakope ahead of Tokyo 2020

Boxing News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Mr. Paul Atchoe 1st Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has said the national amateur boxing team, the Black Bombers will be camping at the Holy Trinity Spa in Sogakope, in the Volta Region.



He said the decision forms part of plans of the GOC to ensure to adequate preparation for sportsmen and women for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



Mr. Atchoe who disclosed this to the boxers during his visit to their training said the GOC had plans of camping them in the best facilities, with insurance packages, medicals, and qualification bonuses to ensure maximum delivery.



Mr. Atchoe, who doubles as Chairman of the Technical Sub Committee of GOC said camping and remuneration for the boxers were key to the program of the GOC ahead of the Olympic Games, hence the plans.



Three boxers; Sulamanu Tetteh (Flyweight), Samuel Takyi (Featherweight) Shakur Samed (Light Heavyweight) have so far qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Game.